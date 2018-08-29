First Pic: Meet Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor And Wife Pragya Yadav's Son Shamsher

Abhishek Kapoor shared this picture of Pragya with their baby (Image courtesy: gattukapoor)

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav, who welcomed their second child on Tuesday, have named their baby Shamsher. In a lengthy Instagram post, Abhishek Kapoor revealed why the couple decided to name the baby Shamsher and also shared the first picture of him. "The ease with which our son has entered this world carried the same confidence his mother has like a lion. In fact, he is a first amongst lions. His mother and I have decided to call him Shamsher," read an excerpt from Abhishek Kapoor's post. Shamsher is their second child. Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya are already parents to a son Isana, who was born in 2016.

In the same post, Abhishek Kapoor also shared his story of debuting as an actor and then shifting to direction. "I started my career as an actor and did a number of movies as a leading man... many of them didn't even see the light of day and the ones that did, failed miserably. Then, I wrote a story called Aryan and made a shift to direction. That movie didn't succeed either. I went back to work and made another movie which many thought would barely make a mark .On the 28th of August 2008, exactly 10 years ago, that movie, Rock On!! premiered and went on to succeed like no other that year and won two National Awards... I had finally got my head out of the water and could breathe," he wrote.

Read Abhishek Kapoor's entire post here and say hello to baby Shamsher.

He announced the birth of Shamsher with a cute video of Isana.

Abhishek Kapoor married Pragya Yadav in 2015. She debuted in Bollywood with 2014's Hawaa Hawaai.

Apart from Rock On!!, Abhishek Kapoor has directed Kai Po Che and Fitoor. His upcoming film is Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.