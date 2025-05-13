Mira Kapoor Reveals Home Remedies To Calm Her Mind, Keep Skin Problems At Bay

Raise your hand if you have restless thoughts before you hit the sack! Well, you aren't alone. With so much to do in our daily lives, it can sometimes get overwhelming to keep up with things. If you have been looking for ways to calm your mind before bed, Mira Kapoor recently shared a quick remedy that helps her keep restless thoughts at bay.

If you have been following Shahid Kapoor's bae on Instagram, you would know that she likes to keep things natural. From skincare to sleep problems, she sticks to basic Ayurveda and herbal remedies. Recently, she shared yet another natural remedy to get rid of restless thoughts before bed.

Quick Remedy By Mira Kapoor To Calm The Mind

In the Instagram story, the 30-year-old revealed that she has been under a lot of stress and having restless thoughts before bed. And to calm her mind, she takes a shot glass of warm milk with a teaspoon of warm ghee and some jaggery.

Dt Nisha, Dietitian and Lactation expert at Motherhood Hospitals says, "A mix of warm milk, ghee (1/4th teaspoon or few drops), and jaggery may have a calming effect on the nervous system. It is believed that milk has tryptophan - an essential amino acid known to promote better sleep.

Ghee helps ease digestion, and jaggery stabilizes blood sugar levels. So, this combination can relax one and help to overcome restlessness before bedtime. While this can work for some, others can overcome restlessness by listening to soothing music, reading, or even meditating."

So, it is best to check with your doctor to avoid complications.