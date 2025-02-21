Mira Kapoor Nails Corpcore In Grey Belted Blazer And Black Tulle Skirt

Mira Kapoor makes sure that she dons multiple hats from being a mother, wife and home maker, to being a beauty business owner and beyond. But one thing she never lets go of is her epic sense of style that makes her standout amidst the sea of fashionistas and Bollywood's wives.

Also Read: Mira Rajput's Pilates Workout Has Quite Literally Got Your Back

Mira Kapoor chose to tread the corporate core path on a Friday by wearing a single breasted grey textured tweed with chunky pockets, a black button closure, and rolled-up sleeves tied together with a statement black leather belt that cinched her waist just right. She teamed it with a black tulle pleated midi skirt with dainty self-polka dot details.

On the accessories front, Mira Kapoor wore a pair of dome shaped emeralds studded maximal stud earrings and a pair of black satin Amina Muaddi stiletto heels with a dazzling Swarovski embellishment.

On the hair and makeup front, Mira's tresses were styled into a easy breezy salon style blow out that she paired with a blushed glam. Makeup wise, Mira wore her fresh skin, defined brows, black eyeliner defined eye look, a wash of pink blush swept across her cheeks and a mauve lip colour was adorned on her lips to add the perfect finishing touch to this look.

Mira Kapoor's corporate chic looks scores a sartorial green flag.

Also Read: A Look At Mira Rajput's "Core Memory" With "Swiftie" Daughter Misha Kapoor At The Taylor Swift Eras Germany Concert