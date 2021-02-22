Mira Rajput Reveals She Has A Crush On This Celeb. No, It Isn't Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy mirarajput)

Highlights Mira Rajput was asked who her crush is

She replied with a GIF on her Instagram story

"I love him," added Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput, in a chatty mood, decided to interact with her Instafam through an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the photograph sharing application on Monday. During the session, she was asked by an Instagram user who her crush is. She did reply to the question. In case you are wondering what her reply was, we are here to help. Mira Rajput revealed that she has a crush on South African cricketer AB de Villiers. She added a GIF featuring the cricketer to her reply and said, "I love him." How we would love to see her husband Shahid Kapoor's reaction to Mira Rajput's adorably honest answer.

Here's a screenshot of Mira Rajput's reply:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and often drop loved-up comments on each other's posts. "Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2," Shahid Kapoor commented on one of Mira Rajput's recent posts. See some of their posts here:

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015.Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. Shahid Kapoor is a star of films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.