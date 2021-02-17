Mira Rajput Fills Up Instagram With Pics From Her Bestie's Wedding

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput had a blast at her best friend Sejal Kukreja's wedding, glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram. In her Instagram stories, Mira wrote that she reunited with her BFF after a year, which made the wedding celebrations all the more special. "All we need is somebody to lean on," Mira captioned one of her favourite memories from a day function, in which Mira can be seen hugging her bestie, the bride. For the day function, Mira Rajput opted for a pastel pink saree and for the sangeet, Mira was stunning in a metallic saree. Mira shared a snippet from the sangeet with a glimpse of the stunning "bride squad."

The final entry in Mira Rajput's look book for her friend's wedding was a purple lehenga, which she wore for the shaadi night on Tuesday.

Ahead of her BFF's wedding, Mira Rajput introduced Sejal Kukreja on Instagram as her "galantine" on Valentine's Day: "Happy Galentine's to my lover for life, my best friend, and speed dial during the most awkward moments. Most certainly my strongest LDR, I can't believe I will see you after 1 year at your wedding as we kick off #arjunsejailed today! Can't wait to squeeze you my one and only."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 at a private farmhouse in New Delhi and they welcomed daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira, very active on Instagram, often trends for her skincare routine videos, which are always a hit, and also for her DIY kids' birthday party ideas. In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which is all set to hit screens on Diwali this year - November 5. Jersey will have a theatrical release.