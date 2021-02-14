Valentine's Day 2021: Guess Who Mira Rajput Speed Dials During 'The Most Awkward Moments'?

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

On Valentine's Day, Mira Rajput showered her "galantine" - her bestie Sejal Kukreja - with a whole lot of love on Instagram. Sharing a then and now post, Mira Rajput put together a throwback photo with a recent one and added an adorable message for her best friend. In her post, Mira introduced her bestie as her go-to person during the "most awkward moments": "Happy Galentine's to my lover for life, my best friend, and speed dial during the most awkward moments. Most certainly my strongest LDR, I can't believe I will see you after 1 year at your wedding as we kick off #arjunsejailed today! Can't wait to squeeze you my one and only."

Talking about the special bond they share, Mira added a post script dipped in her signature sense of humor: "And we will still go to the loo together- cause some things never change. Time has flown dude - look at the picture quality."

We also found this throwback from last year on Sejal Kukreja's Instagram, when she captioned a photo with Mira Rajput in these words: "Close friends pose for pictures, best friends squish till there's no breathing space."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 at a private farmhouse in New Delhi and they welcomed daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira, very active on Instagram, often trends for her skincare routine videos, which are always a hit, and also for her DIY kids' birthday party ideas.