Mira Rajput Regrets Her 'Puppies' Comment: 'It's About Time I Am Forgiven For That'

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: MiraRajput )

Mira Rajput, who made a comment about comparing babies with puppies, shared her regrets and called it an "unfair" comment in a recent interview with Film Companion. Mira Rajput, who launched her range of skincare products lately, reflected upon her earlier comment and said she was trying to defend her choices. Speaking to Film Companion, Mira Rajput said, "While I was pushed in that corner for seeming very regressive, I think I probably acted out by saying things... I don't think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that."

Her comment didn't sit well with a large section of the Internet and she still receives criticism for her seemingly "inconsiderate" remark. Reflecting upon the flak she received, Mira said, "I can understand why it wasn't taken well. I think I was in a vulnerable, emotional space. I think I was just trying to defend myself that my choices are also valid. I regret that and know that a lot of people were hurt by it."

Thanking her husband actor Shahid Kapoor, who has always stood by her in difficult times, Mira told Film Companion, "I think it's about time I am forgiven for that because life comes full circle and you make mistakes and you learn from them."

For the unversed, Mira Rajput said her daughter wasn't "a puppy" and questioned the choices of working women who couldn't spend enough time with their kids back in 2017. Mira said at a Women's Day function, "You know I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife, I can set my house the way I like, not in terms of the way things should be but the way a home must be with its values and ideals. So, nothing will stop me after that but I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn't have it any other way."

"I wouldn't want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up has, cannot be quantified," she added.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married since 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and their son Zain was born in 2018.