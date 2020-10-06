Mira Rajput Is All About '2000's Fashion' In This Throwback

Highlights
Mira Rajput took a trip down memory lane on her childhood friend Aalika's birthday and shared a blast from the past in her Instagram story. Mira Rajput turned a childhood memory into a birthday greeting for her friend, sharing yet another gem from her throwback treasury. In the photo, Mira Rajput can be seen attending a birthday party dressed in pink and white. "2000's fashion," she captioned the photo while wishing her friend. Mira Rajput often trends for her quirky and fun-filled Instagram updates and this one looks like an addition to the list. Let's time travel to Mira Rajput's childhood with this photo.
Earlier this year, Mira Rajput revisited that time of her childhood which was "Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing."
Mira Rajput got married to actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and the couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and son Zain. Mira recently trended a great deal for her DIY decor ideas for Zain and Misha's birthday parties at home - Misha celebrated her 3rd birthday on August 26 while Zain's birthday was on September 5.
Another Quarantine Birthday 🎂 After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again. Buddy boy is obsessed with anything that goes vroom: trucks, bikes, tractors, cars, fire engines and his most favourite the JCB Digger. You can catch him in the hot summer afternoon playing with his trucks in the mud totally and utterly in a state of bliss. So this theme combined his love for both vehicles and construction (also because it was just easier to widen the theme basket a bit and I was in love with the tractor shaped napkins😜) I used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place and inflated a pool for the entertainment. All parents know that nothing keeps kids engaged longer than a pool with a side of fries. A trunk full of cars, my decoration box and the cutest printables made the whole theme come together. I managed to get the backdrop online along with the pun-intended signboards. Caution tape and digger toothpicks brought the whole theme together. I forgot to click a picture of the returns which was my favourite go-to wrapping; newspaper with caution tape wrapped all around. We reused the tassels from last time and kept theme colours to match the decor. I found that going for a solid coloured plate with themed napkin makes for a smarter solution. If you have extra leftover, you can use it for another celebration, dressed with a different napkin. By the time the sun went down, the kids were famished and happily exhausted, so it was a quick scurry around the table before the Khoi bag popped and confetti laden kids were off! This one was quick and easy! I'm sure all you Mum's know those two words are GOLDEN when it comes to a birthday!
Quarantine Birthday 🎂 My kids' birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I'd combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings. And when better to economise on stress than during this time. Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn't want to share her special day.. We caved and melted. For Misha, nothing tops Peppa. But instead of a full blown Peppa Fest, we made it kind of a technicolour carnival with bits of the lovable piggy. The decorations were all made by us and the fam (the DIY ones you get online) while watching some Netflix, as well as some I saved from her first birthday. The backdrop was a hand-me-down from my neice's Peppa fiesta and cute printables brought the whole theme together from @studio_psd @printsolutionsdesign. It was so much fun, with musical chairs, a treasure hunt of weird Peppa erasers hidden all over in the garden, tug of war (Us vs the kids: no guesses on who won) and the good old Khoi bag. The menu must-have on my list was wafers and fruity along with the good ol' party favourites that were pizza, noodles, Nutella sandwiches and jelly. It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: intimate, full of memories and an after party mess 😜 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
Mira Rajput also often trends for her loved up posts featuring Shahid Kapoor. Sometimes she describes him as the "yin" to her "yang" while other times, she wouldn't mind reuniting with an old love, which is not Shahid Kapoor. We are talking about the ROFL post she dedicated to her favourite restaurant during the lockdown: "Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn't doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let's get back together? I promise Shahid won't mind."
Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn't doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let's get back together? #longdistancerelationship I promise @shahidkapoor won't mind 🥟 @yauatchamumbai
