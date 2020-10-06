Mira Rajput Is All About '2000's Fashion' In This Throwback

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput took a trip down memory lane on her childhood friend Aalika's birthday and shared a blast from the past in her Instagram story. Mira Rajput turned a childhood memory into a birthday greeting for her friend, sharing yet another gem from her throwback treasury. In the photo, Mira Rajput can be seen attending a birthday party dressed in pink and white. "2000's fashion," she captioned the photo while wishing her friend. Mira Rajput often trends for her quirky and fun-filled Instagram updates and this one looks like an addition to the list. Let's time travel to Mira Rajput's childhood with this photo.

Earlier this year, Mira Rajput revisited that time of her childhood which was "Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing."

Mira Rajput got married to actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and the couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and son Zain. Mira recently trended a great deal for her DIY decor ideas for Zain and Misha's birthday parties at home - Misha celebrated her 3rd birthday on August 26 while Zain's birthday was on September 5.

Mira Rajput also often trends for her loved up posts featuring Shahid Kapoor. Sometimes she describes him as the "yin" to her "yang" while other times, she wouldn't mind reuniting with an old love, which is not Shahid Kapoor. We are talking about the ROFL post she dedicated to her favourite restaurant during the lockdown: "Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn't doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let's get back together? I promise Shahid won't mind."

