'Good Old Mom Guilt' Prompted Mira Rajput To Pull Off A Quarantine Birthday Party For Zain. Pics Inside

"Another quarantine birthday," Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, captioned a bunch of photos on Instagram, offering glimpses of a birthday party she hosted on her son Zain's second birthday. Zain turned two on September 5 and looks like Mira finally had the time to put together an Instagram album. In the caption, Mira revealed that having organized a Peppa Pig-themed birthday party for her daughter Misha just a few days before Zain's birthday, she felt lazy for another one but "good old mom guilt" got her going. "After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again," read a part of Mira's post.
Sharing photos of the construction-themed birthday party for Zain, Mira shared some of her DIY ideas and glimpses of a kids-special menu, which added oodles of spunk to the whole mood. "By the time the sun went down, the kids were famished and happily exhausted, so it was a quick scurry around the table before the Khoi bag popped and confetti laden kids were off! This one was quick and easy! I'm sure all you Mum's know those two words are GOLDEN when it comes to a birthday," wrote Mira.
Another Quarantine Birthday 🎂 After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again. Buddy boy is obsessed with anything that goes vroom: trucks, bikes, tractors, cars, fire engines and his most favourite the JCB Digger. You can catch him in the hot summer afternoon playing with his trucks in the mud totally and utterly in a state of bliss. So this theme combined his love for both vehicles and construction (also because it was just easier to widen the theme basket a bit and I was in love with the tractor shaped napkins😜) I used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place and inflated a pool for the entertainment. All parents know that nothing keeps kids engaged longer than a pool with a side of fries. A trunk full of cars, my decoration box and the cutest printables made the whole theme come together. I managed to get the backdrop online along with the pun-intended signboards. Caution tape and digger toothpicks brought the whole theme together. I forgot to click a picture of the returns which was my favourite go-to wrapping; newspaper with caution tape wrapped all around. We reused the tassels from last time and kept theme colours to match the decor. I found that going for a solid coloured plate with themed napkin makes for a smarter solution. If you have extra leftover, you can use it for another celebration, dressed with a different napkin. By the time the sun went down, the kids were famished and happily exhausted, so it was a quick scurry around the table before the Khoi bag popped and confetti laden kids were off! This one was quick and easy! I'm sure all you Mum's know those two words are GOLDEN when it comes to a birthday!
Initially, Mira had planned a combined birthday party for Misha and Zain but this happened: "Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn't want to share her special day... We caved and melted."
Quarantine Birthday 🎂 My kids' birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I'd combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings. And when better to economise on stress than during this time. Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn't want to share her special day.. We caved and melted. For Misha, nothing tops Peppa. But instead of a full blown Peppa Fest, we made it kind of a technicolour carnival with bits of the lovable piggy. The decorations were all made by us and the fam (the DIY ones you get online) while watching some Netflix, as well as some I saved from her first birthday. The backdrop was a hand-me-down from my neice's Peppa fiesta and cute printables brought the whole theme together from @studio_psd @printsolutionsdesign. It was so much fun, with musical chairs, a treasure hunt of weird Peppa erasers hidden all over in the garden, tug of war (Us vs the kids: no guesses on who won) and the good old Khoi bag. The menu must-have on my list was wafers and fruity along with the good ol' party favourites that were pizza, noodles, Nutella sandwiches and jelly. It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: intimate, full of memories and an after party mess 😜 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
Impromptu Summer Dance Party for Missy! She insisted on a birthday for herself (thanks Topsy and Tim) but we managed to convince her to have a dance party instead. Old school staples like fries and jelly with the new favourite - mac n cheese and ofcourse donuts were on the menu! (She sat with me and scribbled the menu herself) If only we could all be kids and enjoy the yummy goodies guilt free. It's important to let them eat what they like once in a while. And to make it easy, potluck snacks for adults! I'm sure all mums are busy keeping their kids busy this summer! Sometimes it's the easy things that work best. A playlist, a dock and a lot of bubble guns! And some good company of course 🤩
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and they welcomed Misha in 2016. Baby Zain was born to the couple in 2018.