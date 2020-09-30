'Good Old Mom Guilt' Prompted Mira Rajput To Pull Off A Quarantine Birthday Party For Zain. Pics Inside

Mira Rajput with baby Zain (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira shared a bunch of pics from Zain's birthday party

Zain turned two on September 5

Shahid and Mira are also parents to a daughter named Misha

"Another quarantine birthday," Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, captioned a bunch of photos on Instagram, offering glimpses of a birthday party she hosted on her son Zain's second birthday. Zain turned two on September 5 and looks like Mira finally had the time to put together an Instagram album. In the caption, Mira revealed that having organized a Peppa Pig-themed birthday party for her daughter Misha just a few days before Zain's birthday, she felt lazy for another one but "good old mom guilt" got her going. "After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again," read a part of Mira's post.

Sharing photos of the construction-themed birthday party for Zain, Mira shared some of her DIY ideas and glimpses of a kids-special menu, which added oodles of spunk to the whole mood. "By the time the sun went down, the kids were famished and happily exhausted, so it was a quick scurry around the table before the Khoi bag popped and confetti laden kids were off! This one was quick and easy! I'm sure all you Mum's know those two words are GOLDEN when it comes to a birthday," wrote Mira.

These photos will make you wish that you were also invited to Zain's party:

On Zain's birthday, Mira shared this post:

Initially, Mira had planned a combined birthday party for Misha and Zain but this happened: "Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn't want to share her special day... We caved and melted."

Mira is quite a party planner. Here's when she hosted an "impromptu summer dance party" for Misha:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and they welcomed Misha in 2016. Baby Zain was born to the couple in 2018.