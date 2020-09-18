This Pic Of Mira Rajput Sums Up Her 'Baby Hair' Problems

Highlights Mira shared a selfie on Thursday

Mira Rajput's latest post on Instagram sums up her hair problems or should we say her "baby hair" problems. Mira, 26, shared a stunning photo of herself on Thursday that she clicked using one of the Instagram filters. In the picture, in which Mira can be seen sporting a ponytail, her pout, as well as her baby hair stole the spotlight. Sharing the selfie, Mira Rajput, who always accompanies her posts with humour-infused captions, wrote: "Get moving. Go away baby hair." Mira Rajput married actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7 in 2015. The couple are parents to two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain.

Mira Rajput turned 26 earlier this month. On her birthday, Shahid Kapoor posted a gorgeous picture of her and wrote: "Happy birthday, my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life." Take a look:

The couple also celebrated Zain's 2nd birthday on September 5, two days before Mira's birthday.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream to join the Indian cricket team is fulfilled when he is in his 40s.

Mira Rajput, on the other hand, made her acting debut in a TV commercial for an anti-ageing cream last year.