Mira Rajput, In A Workout And Repeat Mode These Days, Shares New Pic

A day in the life of Mira Rajput will reveal that she loves to workout. Mira, who has been regularly uploading pictures from her fitness sessions on her Instagram stories, added another one on Friday night. In the picture, Mira can be seen dressed in a tank top and a pair of black track pants. In what appears to be a post-workout selfie, Mira can be seen posing in front of the mirror. "Did you stretch?" read Mira Rajput's caption on the picture. She also posted a picture-perfect selfie on her Instagram profile, adding the hashtag #sohfit21daychallenge.

Mira's fitness routines also include yoga. On International Yoga Day, she shared this video and wrote: "You don't need to be a Yogi to do Yoga! Bring your mat and some motivation and let's get flowing."

Mira Rajput, a fitness enthusiast, is also a self-confessed "foodie" and her Instagram profile has many culinary posts. Check them out:

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.