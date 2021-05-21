Mira Rajput Converted Her Backyard Into A Gym. Pretty Impressive

Mira Rajput in a still from her video (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's Instagram is a scrapbook of her hobbies and interests. She keeps her feed refreshing with glimpses of her new things she tries on every now and then. For now, she is busy working out in her garden. On Friday, Mira Rajput gave us a brief tour of her make-shift gym amid mango trees - exercise equipment can be seen placed around the garden with other work out essentials like a kettlebell and a yoga mat. In sync with the mood, she set the video to Claire Rosinkrane's song Backyard Boy. Looks like Mira Rajput tried her hands (literally) at working out with gymnastics rings. "Engaged. On the rings. Tried something new." So, how did she do?

Here's how Mira Rajput is preparing for some weekend binge:

Talking about binging, Mira Rajput talked about her love for cooking in a recent post. "I love to cook. And love to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading. Normally I glance through a recipe and come up with my own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because I lack the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. That's why I turned away from baking couple of years ago."

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput's backyard is not only her venue for working out but also for major chilling. Here's when she was clicked by the photographer in the making - daughter Misha: "Through my sweetheart's eyes. She really is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby! But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine."

On World Earth Day, Mira Rajput shared this post:

Mira Rajput and actor Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and often trend for setting major couple goals. Mira and Shahid are also parents to son Zain.