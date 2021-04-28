A Love Letter From Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor's Little Daughter To Her Dadi Neelima Azeem

Mira Rajput with Misha. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

The rise in COVID-19 cases has kept us away from our closest friends and family. Even simple acts, such as giving a hug to our loved ones, have become a privilege that only a few can afford. And meeting our extended family seems like a distant dream in the current scenario. The situation is no different even with celebrities. Mira Rajput's latest Instagram post is a testament to this. Mira posted a photo of a heartfelt note written by her daughter Misha. The letter was addressed to Misha's grandmother and actor Shahid Kapoor's mother, Neelima Azeem. The little one wrote, "Dear Dadi, Missing you. Call when you are free. Love, Misha."

Misha chose to send the handwritten note to her grandmother on a personalised letter pad. Mira captioned the sweet note as 'Love Letters' and also tagged Neelima on Instagram. Neelima is an acclaimed Kathak dancer and actress.

Within minutes of uploading, the post seemed to have resonated with several Instagram users. Actress Mrinal Thakur wrote, "Awwwww," followed by a heart emoji. While one comment read, "My heart", several others used words such as "cute" and "adorable" to describe Misha's gesture.

An adult hand can also be seen in the frame, which had followers guessing if Shahid had helped Misha pen the note. "Is that Shahid's hand?" one user asked.

Mira has always been vocal about her affection for her mother-in-law on social media. A few months ago, on Neelima's birthday, she had shared a post on behalf of the entire family. Posting a radiant photo of Neelima, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the World's Best Dadi. Pied piper to the kids, lioness mama to her cubs and my forever friend. We love you, Mom. Stay happy, keep dancing through life and may your gift of storytelling never tire."

Meanwhile, Mira has also actively been doing her bit to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic on her social media account. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote about the power of empathy in such testing times. Sharing a simple yet beautiful photo of herself, she wrote, "One light, One Sun. One sun lighting everyone. Staying connected with you all, and seeing the incredible power of empathy and shared humanity, one can't help but see a ray of hope. Let's be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. My stories are our stories."

Mira married Shahid in 2015. They have two children, Misha and Zain. Mira's Instagram account is fast turning into our favourite celebrity social media feed. Tell us what you think of her posts.