Mira Rajput Put Together This Scrumptious Dinner On Mom's Birthday. The Menu Will Make You Very Hungry

Mira Rajput shared these photos (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira hosted a dinner on her mom's birthday yesterday

She shared an album full of pics

"Let me know what you think," she said

Mira Rajput would go for a fancy buffet over a regular sit-down dinner any day - a preference which reflected in her birthday party idea for her mother. Mira Rajput celebrated her mother Bela Rajput's birthday on Thursday with a scrumptious dinner spread. The morning after, Mira shared glimpses of the entire menu, detaining what made each dish special. From comfort food like Mac and cheese and spaghetti to salads and garlic breads, Mira Rajput's dinner table had it all last night. Mira, a mom of two kids, also included kid-friendly rainbow pizzas to her menu. Her album of photos captioned "Mum's Birthday Dinner" indeed looks like a cook book and will make you very, very hungry.

Mira Rajput also shared the idea behind the spread and wrote: "Sit-down dinners are charming and intimate, but hold a certain sense of formality and restraint which a good old buffet meal happily does away with. And I think it's also the cheekiness of hovering beside the food for seconds and thirds, as well as pockets of conversation and banter that you can dip into with the same ease. On a sidebar, I love that I'm (deservingly) left to my meal without having to pause-to-pass."

"Let me know what you think," she asked and we think we should have been invited to this party.

Meanwhile, here's how Mira had wished her mom on her birthday:

Mira Rajput loves to binge as much as she loves to cook. She recently talked about her love for cooking in a recent post, writing: "I love to cook. And love to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading. Normally I glance through a recipe and come up with my own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because I lack the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. That's why I turned away from baking couple of years ago."