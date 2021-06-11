According To Mira Rajput, The Hardest Part About Parenting Is...

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and actor Shahid Kapoor are parents to two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira and Shahid, known for setting couple goals, often share glimpses of their life as parents on Instagram. In a recent Instagram story, Mira Rajput shared something about her parenting experience - the hardest part about being a parent, to be precise. She shared a meme which read: "The hardest part of parenting is trying to keep a serious face when your kid does something bad but freaking hilarious." Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and Misha was born to the couple in 2016. The couple welcomed son Zain in 2018. Take a look at Mira Rajput's ROFL Instagram story here.

Like we said, Mira Rajput's Instagram is filled with glimpses of her mom-life experiences. Here's when she gave a shout out to Misha for being such a cool photographer-in-the-making. "Through my sweetheart's eyes. She really is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby! But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine."

Here's more from Misha's photography diaries: "'Mama! Look!'I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs."

Mira Rajput is happiest when she's with her kids. This photo is proof:

Apart from sharing every day glimpses of her life, Mira Rajput also posts lifestyle videos about hairstyle hacks and DIY skincare routines. In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in sports drama Jersey.