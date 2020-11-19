Mira Rajput Decodes Her Expression With An ROFL Caption

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput shared a wonderful rapport with her Instagram family, particularly because of her girl-next-door posts. She just added one more to the list. The fact that winter is no longer coming but has finally arrived has dawned upon Mira Rajput and she shared her experience with a selfie and an ROFL caption. Mira Rajput's straight-face expression is an answer to the winter chills she's experiencing already. Sharing a glimpse of her mood, Mira Rajput described her current situation with this two-word caption: "Currently freezing," she wrote. As with all of Mira's Instagram posts, this one too was showered with the heart-eyed emojis.

Mira Rajput's winter-special mood, described in this post:

Well, Mira Rajput does a lot of talking with her expressions and her one-liners. For example this one.

Mira Rajput's tryst with winter also involves enjoying some saag delicacies. Here's what she wrote while getting a good dose of Vitamin D. "Loving the winter sun. Going to eat some saag now, bye."

Mira Rajput, a mother of two, shared a glimpse of her mom life on Instagram with this post: "'Mama! Look!' I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs!" She was talking about her daughter Misha.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 in New Delhi and they welcomed daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira often trends for her skincare routine videos, which are always a hit, and also for her DIY kids' birthday party ideas.