What Mira Rajput Did Minutes After Clicking This Sun-Kissed Selfie

It's officially winter on Mira Rajput's Instagram. She announced the onset of winter with a bunch of photos - glimpses of her soaking up the winter sun. Mira Rajput fills up her Instagram with posts about everyday things and she just added more to the list. Revealing her winter afternoon plans for Friday, Mira shared two sun-kissed selfies and wrote: "Loving the winter sun." Next to-do on her list? Was to go and relish some saag preparation: "Going to eat some saag now, bye." Vitamin D and some leafy greens - aren't they just the right ingredients for winter afternoons?
Saag lover Mira Rajput takes her food very seriously and snippets of her love story with food often make it to Instagram. Mira Rajput often uses food to describe her personality as she did with this post: "I'm as Sindhi as my Sel Bread!" On a Shawarma Night with her parents, Mira wrote about her Delhi days: "This brought back memories of a takeaway falafel place the three of us used to visit." Here are some of the delicacies from Mira Rajput's kitchen:
I'm as Sindhi as my Sel Bread! This is my mother's version of her favourite childhood Sindhi breakfast. It's taken a far more Punjabi twist over the years, with lots of tomatoes and onions. My home food is nothing without tomatoes; my maternal home that is. We can have it with just about anything. So call me a half this or half that but my stomach is definitely full! Do you have a childhood favourite family recipe? #alwaysafoodie
Shawarma Night with the Parents Paneer Filling with a homemade spice rub, Smokey hummus and a yummy garlic yoghurt sauce and a salad wrapped up in the humble whole wheat roti (I use Khapli wheat from @twobrothersorganicfarmsindia) The salad is a simple chopped salad with the addition of homegrown mint, olives and dried cranberries that just arrived from a local vendor in Kashmir. I tried my hand at a hot sauce which wasn't quite fiery enough for my taste. Next time more chilli! This brought back memories of a takeaway falafel place the three of us used to visit atleast once a week at Select Citywalk in Delhi after our intense spin class. Their yoghurt sauce was just YUM. We definitely worked up an appetite going into the meal, and carried forward the burn required for the next class! #familynight
Not a word salad! I usually eat warming foods that nourish the stomach, spleen and gut and keep all Doshas balanced. Largely Indian home-cooked meals that are inherently a balanced plate. But once in a while I just dig into a bowl full of salad and relish it like a kid in a pizza place. The first one is a "clean-out-the-fridge" sort of Rainbow salad, with fresh salad leaves, grated carrot, bell peppers, cucumber, plum, kiwi, walnuts and seeds, a basic vinaigrette topped with Aamras. (The kids loved this) Ofcourse you can add a grain to ground the salad but I like it crisp and fresh. The second is a take on the classic caprese salad, with baby mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, olives, my favourite greens- baby spinach, freshly plucked basil, homegrown micro red amaranth, salt, pepper and the tomato cranberry relish from @thegourmetjar. Cheat your cheat! #cheatdaygoneclean
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and they welcomed Misha in 2016. Baby Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira recently trended a great deal for her DIY decor ideas for Zain and Misha's birthday parties at home - Misha celebrated her 3rd birthday on August 26 while Zain's birthday was on September 5. Mira also struck a chord with her Instafam with her hair and skin care routine videos, which were accompanied by ROFL revelations about her married life with Shahid.