What Mira Rajput Did Minutes After Clicking This Sun-Kissed Selfie

It's officially winter on Mira Rajput's Instagram. She announced the onset of winter with a bunch of photos - glimpses of her soaking up the winter sun. Mira Rajput fills up her Instagram with posts about everyday things and she just added more to the list. Revealing her winter afternoon plans for Friday, Mira shared two sun-kissed selfies and wrote: "Loving the winter sun." Next to-do on her list? Was to go and relish some saag preparation: "Going to eat some saag now, bye." Vitamin D and some leafy greens - aren't they just the right ingredients for winter afternoons?

Saag lover Mira Rajput takes her food very seriously and snippets of her love story with food often make it to Instagram. Mira Rajput often uses food to describe her personality as she did with this post: "I'm as Sindhi as my Sel Bread!" On a Shawarma Night with her parents, Mira wrote about her Delhi days: "This brought back memories of a takeaway falafel place the three of us used to visit." Here are some of the delicacies from Mira Rajput's kitchen:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and they welcomed Misha in 2016. Baby Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira recently trended a great deal for her DIY decor ideas for Zain and Misha's birthday parties at home - Misha celebrated her 3rd birthday on August 26 while Zain's birthday was on September 5. Mira also struck a chord with her Instafam with her hair and skin care routine videos, which were accompanied by ROFL revelations about her married life with Shahid.