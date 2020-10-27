Mira Rajput's ROFL Reaction After Getting A Gift From 'Papa-Obsessed' Zain

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's savage, as well as ROFL captions always leave us and her fans in splits. Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, has been getting a whole lot of attention from their kids - daughter Misha and son Zain - these days. Sounds normal, right? But it isn't because Misha, 4, and Zain, 2, are "Papa-obsessed" kids, as revealed by Mira Rajput on Monday. She shared a photo of a gift that she received from her little son on her Instagram story and wrote: "Gift from Z. Is today Mother's Day? Cause I am getting a lot of attention from the otherwise Papa-obsessed monsters." The photo shows a red rose on Mira's palm.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7 in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in August 2916 and Zain on September 5, 2018. On Monday, Mira Rajput shared a picture of herself clicked by "in-house pap" Misha and wrote: "I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs! #missyclicks." Check it out:

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream to join the Indian cricket team is fulfilled when he is in his 40s.

Mira Rajput, on the other hand, made her acting debut in a TV commercial for an anti-ageing cream last year.