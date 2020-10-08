Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor, Stop With The PDA Already

Shahid Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shahidkapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are couple goals, no really. They recently found a spot on the trends list owing to their Instagram PDA. Mira Rajput, who recently started interacting with her Instafam through IGTV, shared a video about her hair care routine, which turned out to be a huge hit with her followers. Shahid too dropped in to check out his wife Mira Rajput's video and he couldn't help but share his takeaway in the form of a comment. "Why so beautiful?" Shahid commented on Mira's post, to which she came up with a cheeky reply. Mira, who listed down a list of products she uses for her hair care routine, wrote: "Wait for Part - 2. Hope you still love me."

Mira was perhaps referring to the bit where she talks about how she hijacked Shahid Kapoor's favourite beard brush to deal with her baby hair. "It's gone back and forth between the two of us so many times that it's literally a fight that who owns it more. So, he's gone and got himself his own one now."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's posts here and Shahid Kapoor's comment below:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and they welcomed Misha in 2016. Baby Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira recently trended a great deal for her DIY decor ideas for Zain and Misha's birthday parties at home - Misha celebrated her 3rd birthday on August 26 while Zain's birthday was on September 5.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in sports drama Jersey.