Mira Rajput, Chilling In Her 'Worst OOTD', Couldn't Escape The 'In-House Pap'

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira shared a pic of hers in a printed pyjama set

The pic was clicked by Mira's daughter Misha

She called it one of her "worst OOTDs"

Mira Rajput is a fashionista at heart and sets OOTD goals even when she's chilling at home. But sometimes, her "in-house" paparazzo clicks her on days Mira is not quite pleased with her outfit choices. Monday was one such day - she revealed in an ROFL Instagram post. Mia Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are parents to two-year-old son Zain and four-year-old daughter Misha, who is the "in-house pap" in we are talking about. Mira Rajput photo a photo of her chilling in comfy cotton pyjamas and shared the story behind it: "'Mama! Look!' I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs!"

No dodging the pint-sized paparazzo there, Mira Rajput:

Mira Rajput often treats her Instafam to glimpses of Misha's photography skills. Here's when Mira wanted to snack and ended up devouring Misha's math game: "Missy caught me eating the math game. There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof," she captioned this moment.

Misha's creativity is not restricted to just in-house photography. She also really enjoys her jewellery making classes and cake baking sessions. "I guess the jewellery obsession runs in the fam," Mira captioned a post. Sharing photos of a chocolate cake, Mira wrote this about her daughter. "Baked, iced, clicked and eaten by Missy. I think she's watching me a bit too keenly and I better be careful."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and they welcomed Misha in 2016. Baby Zain was born to the couple in 2018.