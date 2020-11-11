Mira Rajput And Her Hair Styling 'Sisterhood,' Captured By Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput might not have got the "proper picture" that she and her friends were aiming for but thanks to her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor, who managed to "sneak in" a perfect candid photograph. On Wednesday, Mira Rajput shared a throwback picture with her friends. In the picture, Mira and her friends can be seen styling their hair. She aptly added the hashtag #sisterhoodofthestraightner to sum up the picture. Mira Rajput wrote in her caption: "Let's click a proper picture. Missing you tons. Trust Shahid Kapoor to sneak this one in."

We simply love it when Shahid and Mira appear on each other's Instagram profiles. Which reminds us of a super cute post that Mira shared earlier, which featured her husband but was exclusively about her love for her favourite eatery and the caption on her post read, "Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn't doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let's get back together? #longdistancerelationship. I promise Shahid Kapoor won't mind."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and are parents to a son named Zain and a daughter Misha. Shahid Kapoor is a star of films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he stars as a cricketer.