Mira Rajput's Cute Karwa Chauth Wish For Shahid Kapoor: 'I Love You But I Also Love...'

On this Karwa Chauth, Mira Rajput lit up Instagram with her super adorable wish for Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput "loves" her husband but she also "loves food," hence, no fasting this year. On her Instagram story, Mira, who has often proved that she is a foodie, wrote this for Shahid Kapoor: "Baby, I love you but I also love food. To our forever threesome. Happy Karwa Chauth, Shahid Kapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always. Muah." Cute, nah? Mira and Shahid aren't celebrating Karwa Chauth together this year - he is away from home for a project.

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a blurry picture of himself and Mira Rajput and wrote, "I miss you," with a heart emoji. Reacting to his post, Mira Rajput left an ROFL comment. She wrote: "Aren't you glad I didn't put up the #imissyoutoo post." LOL.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7 in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Misha in August 2916 and their son Zain was born on September 5, 2018.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream to join the Indian cricket team is fulfilled when he is in his 40s.