Mira Rajput's ROFL Reply To Shahid Kapoor's 'I Miss You' Post Is A Winner

Shahid Kapoor, who is away from home for a project, shared a super cute post for his wife Mira Rajput on Monday. The actor shared a blurry picture of himself along with Mira Rajput and he simply captioned it, "I miss you," adding a heart emoji to it. The picture might be blurry but we can't overlook the fact that it is just too cute. However, if there's something that we loved even more than Shahid Kapoor's post, it has to be Mira Rajput's comment on it. She wrote in the comments section: "Aren't you glad I didn't put up the #imissyoutoo post."

We simply love it when Shahid and Mira appear on each other's Instagram profiles. Which reminds us of a super cute post that Mira shared earlier, which featured her husband but was exclusively about her love for her favourite eatery and the caption on her post read, "Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn't doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let's get back together? #longdistancerelationship. I promise Shahid Kapoor won't mind."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and are parents to a son named Zain and a daughter Misha. Shahid Kapoor is a star of films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh. The actor will next be seen in Jersey.