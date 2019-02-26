Mira Rajput And Son Zain Kapoor In A 'Limited Edition' Pic

Mira Rajput Instagrammed this cute photo of Zain (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira shared a photo, also featuring baby son Zain "Limited edition, baby," she wrote Mira flashes the victory sign in the photo

Move over, Shahid Kapoor, because we are currently crushing on this photo of Mira Rajput and her six-month-old son Zain Kapoor. Mira Rajput drove away our mid-week blues as she Instagrammed an adorable photo of herself with her little son and captioned it: "Limited edition, baby." In the photo, Mira Rajput flashes the victory sign while baby Zain adorably looks into the camera. We spotted the photo on Mira Rajput's Instagram and all we can say is aww. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who are also parents to two-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor, welcomed Zain Kapoor on August 5 last year.

Neha Dhupia, who also became a mother in November last year, was one of the first celeb friends of the couple to leave a comment on Mira's photo. "Oh my god, what a little munchkin," she wrote with heart emoji.

Mira Rajput's Instafam can't stop showering the mother-son duo with comments such as: "Too cute", "Like mother like son", "Wow, "Cute baby boy" and "Can't stop staring." Well this is the first time that Mira Rajput Instagrammed a photo of just herself and Zain on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor just celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday and here's how the couple filled up their Instagram feed with goofy pictures.

After Zain's birth, she had shared glimpses of her baby son on her Instagram, like the one on Diwali, which said: "Hello, world," and then the family photo, also starring Shahid and Misha, which read: "Grateful for the year that made us complete, Happy new year!"

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who are 13 years apart, married in 2015 after which, Mira made her TV debut with Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.