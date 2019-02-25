Mira Rajput's Birthday Post For 'Love Of Her Life' Shahid Kapoor Is Pure Gold

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor blows 38 candles on his birthday cake today "Thank you for being the most loving husband," wrote Mira "For the one who has so much love to give," she added

Mira Rajput shared the cutest wish for her actor-husband Shahid Kapoor on his 38th birthday. On his special day, Mira shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Shahid and wrote a lengthy yet adorable post for the actor. In her post, Mira referred to Shahid as the "most loving husband" and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I'm down and for tipping me over when you're looking to make a joke." Mira signed off her note, saying, "To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more." Mira's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram and the comments section was replete with birthday wishes for the actor.

Meanwhile, another lovely birthday wish came from Rajesh Khattar, who was previously married to Shahid's mother Neelima Azim. Rajesh Kahttar shared a picture collage, which comprised a throwback picture from Shahid's teenage years, juxtaposed with a recent one. "From being a good looking teenager to the most good looking young man. From being the most promising newcomer to an award winning mega star, from being a loving husband to a doting father, your journey has been nothing short of inspirational," read an excerpt from Rajesh Khattar's post.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in Delhi in 2015 and the couple became parents to Misha in August 2017. Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child Zain in September last year.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. Kabir Singh is a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy.