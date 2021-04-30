Milind Soman, 'Ready To Donate Plasma In Another 10 Days,' Wrote This

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindusharunning)

Several celebrities and public figures have been doing their bit to motivate citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols, amid the raging second wave of infection. With the rise in cases, the demand for plasma donation has also seen a surge across the country. Actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Gurmeet Choudhary, Bhumi Pednekar and Avika Gor had previously requested those who had recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. Now, actor-model Milind Soman has declared on social media that he would be donating plasma after ten days. In his latest Instagram upload, we can see a video of Milind exercising using a pair of mugdars. Milind, who recently battled COVID-19, wrote in the caption, "Feels like l've most completely recovered."

The Made In India star added, "Will be ready to donate plasma in another 10 days. Blood plasma from people who have recovered from covid19 can help save lives. Stay calm. Take care of yourselves. Do what you can."

The 55-year-old also recently commented on the importance of mental health. Milind uploaded two throwback pictures from when he painted his face as the popular character, "Joker" from the Batman films. The images were captioned as, "When talking about health, mental health is the most important. Meditate."

Milind Soman has been a strict advocate of staying fit and eating right. He has also been a consistent marathon runner. When asked by some fans how he contracted the virus despite being fit, he explained in one of the recent posts, "People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick."

Milind Soman became a household name in 1995 after he featured in Alisha Chinai's music video Made In India. He is also known for his roles in films such as 16 December and Bajirao Mastani.