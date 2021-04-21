Milind Soman Is 'Back To Social Distancing In The Wild.' Read His Post

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights "So much better to live in the forest," wrote Milind Soman

"It may not be glamorous but never felt so much at home," he added

"Nature is amazing, you've got to respect that," he wrote

Milind Soman, who recently recovered from COVID-19, shared a selfie on his Instagram profile on Wednesday evening and he revealed that he is "back to social distancing in the wild." Milind Soman, who has had enough of the city life, wrote in his post, "I've had my tryst with COVID-19, don't want a repeat." The 55-year-old actor added in his post, "I know people who haven't stepped out of their houses in over a year, don't want that either, so much, much, much better to live in the forest, enjoy the birdsong, and try to grow whatever food is possible. It may not be glamorous but never felt so much at home... Nature is amazing, you've got to respect that."

Read Milind Soman's post here:

Meanwhile, Milind's wife Ankita Konwar shared a happy picture also featuring her mother-in-law Usha Soman and she wrote: "Back to the wild with these cuties. #homeisafeeling #love #wild #forest." Check out the post here:

Milind Soman had tested positive for COVID-19 in March. In one of his posts, Milind had written: "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom." He tested negative earlier this month.

Milind Soman, who became a household name after featuring in the video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!