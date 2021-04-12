Milind Soman Can Work Out Anywhere And Everywhere, 'Even In A Tent'

Milind Soman in a still from Instagram video (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman recently recovered from COVID-19

The actor shared a work out video from a tent

"You don't need a gym," he wrote

Model-actor Milind Soman is pure fitness goals. His Instagram is filled with pictures and videos that inspire many to hit the gym or pick up a yoga mat. But what if the pandemic has played spoilsport and you cannot head out for a workout? Well, Milind has a solution for you. The 55-year-old model uploaded a video of himself working out in a tent. Along with the clip, he wrote, "Made a little skit to show how I can find interesting ways to test myself, anywhere, anytime...Even in a tent. You don't need a gym or any equipment, all you need to do is find a few seconds, and keep your eyes open for an opportunity! Beauty and opportunity are everywhere. Keep your eyes open."

The actor also shared an image of a lovely lotus pond. Milind's post received a positive response from his followers. One user wrote, "Wow. What form!" Another said, "You are such an inspiration. We love you." Many were also glad to see Milind fit after his recent battle with COVID-19. One of the comments read, "You are back, fit and strong. Thank God."

Upon testing positive for coronavirus, Milind wrote, "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on March 18 when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on the 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temperature of 98 degrees," he said, adding that he had taken the COVID-19 test over 30 times, until then.

After recovering, Milind also went on a five-kilometre run. "Ran a comfortable, easy pace 5km in around 40 mins and it felt amazing! It is such a relief to be on the road again. Hearing stories of post-Covid and long Covid, will take it easy for a while, and test every ten days for lung function, blood clots and other things that are being talked about!" he wrote.

Milind added, "I know for sure that Covid is a thing now," explaining that he had not had any flu-like symptoms for more than 25 years.

Milind featured in the web series Four More Shots Please! He was last seen in Alt Balaji's Paurashpur.