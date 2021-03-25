Milind Soman Tests Positive For COVID-19. Here's What He Tweeted

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman is the latest celebrity to have contracted the coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor-model has tested positive for COVID-19 - he revealed his diagnosis in a tweet on Thursday evening. In a simply worded tweet, Milind Soman wrote: "Tested positive," also adding that he is currently in quarantine. Milind Soman, who has a huge fan base on social media, was flooded with get well soon messages from well-wishers. As of Thursday evening, Mumbai recorded the highest ever single day jump - 5,504 - in positive coronavirus cases. Social gatherings have been banned by the Maharashtra government after a spike in COVID-19 cases - the state recorded over 31,000 new infections on Wednesday.

Here's what Milind Soman tweeted on Thursday evening:

In a separate post, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar wrote: "Nothing else matters."

On Thursday, Milind Soman's tweet arrived hours after actor R Madhavan revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in a filmy tweet. Just a day before, actor Aamir Khan said he had contracted the virus. In the recent past, actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Karik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, among others tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, actors such as Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have posted about getting their first shot of the vaccine.

Milind Soman, known for being a fitness enthusiast and his inspiring lifestyle, recently posted about the importance of smiling on Instagram: "Smiling can help reduce the level of stress-enhancing hormones, increase the level of mood-enhancing hormones like endorphins, and reduce overall blood pressure," read an excerpt from his post.

Milind Soman is married to Ankita Konwar. Once a supermodel, he is a marathon runner and is also now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He also starred in the web show Four More Shots Please! and has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.