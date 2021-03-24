Actor Aamir Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'He's At Home In Self Quarantine'

A file photo of Aamir Khan pictured in Mumbai

Actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor's spokesperson said in a statement. Aamir is currently in home isolation, the spokesperson added. In a statement on Wednesday, Aamir's rep said: "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

Aamir Khan was recently spotted attending a film screening in Mumbai.