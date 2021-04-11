Milind Soman's 'Lockdown Laziness' Post With Wife Ankita Has A Connection To Their Wedding

Milind Soman with wife Ankita (Image courtesy: @milindrunning)

Milind Soman, who keeps inspiring million fans with his outstanding fitness routine, is having a lazy weekend during the lockdown in Maharashtra amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Milind's latest Instagram post says it all. On Sunday, the actor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, shared a sneak-peek of his "lockdown laziness" on the platform. The post has a video and a few pictures from Milind's weekend diaries, one of which also features his wife Ankita Konwar. In the caption, the actor-model also treated his Instafam to an anecdote about his personal life. Going by Milind's caption, his post has a connection to their wedding that took place in 2018. Any guesses?

In the clip, Milind can be seen resting on a swing on a bright sunny day. He is sporting blue shades and looks great in his white beard look. In the first picture, Milind is posing against the backdrop of bougainvillea flowers. The second photo shows Milind flashing a smile as he takes off his shades. The third picture in the series features Milind getting cozy with his wife Ankita. We couldn't ignore Ankita sporting her husband Milind's shades.

In the caption, the Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula actor revealed that it is the same place where he married Ankita Konwar. Milind also shared that this is why he will "always love this space".

He wrote, "Lockdown laziness! Best place for a Sunday laze...in a hammock surrounded by bougainvillea and Ankita...this is where we got married so will always love this space...What's your weekend looking like? Keep calm and keep swinging."

Earlier in March this year, Milind Soman had tested positive for coronavirus. In the first week of April, he had tested negative after completing 14 days of self-quarantine. On April 5, the actor had shared the news with his Instafam. He posted a selfie with his wife Ankita on the platform who had later joined him.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. Later, they also had a "barefoot" wedding in Spain the same year.

Milind Soman was previously married to Mylene Jampanoi, a French actress. Milind and Mylene got divorced in 2009.