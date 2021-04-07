Milind Soman, Who Has 'Not Had Any Flu Like Symptoms For More Than 25 Years,' Explains Why COVID-19 Felt 'Unusual'

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman, who is now COVID-free, went running after he recovered and completed his quarantine. The actor shared a video and a picture from his running session on Instagram. In his post, the actor-model revealed that he did have any flu like symptoms for more than 25 years, which is why the mild fever and tiredness that he had during COVID, felt "unusual." The actor began the note by writing, "Ran a comfortable, easy pace 5km in around 40min and it felt amazing ! Such a relief to be on the road again. Hearing stories of post-covid and long covid, so will take it easy for a while, and test every ten days for lung function, blood clots and other things that are being talked about."

The actor added in his post: "I know for sure that COVID is a thing now, I have not had any flu like symptoms for more than 25 years now, so to have even the mild fever and tiredness that I had was definitely unusual!" He urged his Instafam to be as careful as possible. "I am sure we are all being as careful as we can," he wrote.

Milind Soman, who became a household name after featuring in the video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!