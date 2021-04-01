What's Keeping Milind Soman, Quarantined Somewhere In The Hills, Busy

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Actor-model Milind Soman, who tested COVID-19 positive last week, has been sharing health updates on Instagram regularly. In his routine post on Thursday, Milind Soman wrote about what's been keeping him busy - clicking self portraits. Quarantined somewhere in the hills, Milind Soman has been experimenting with his photography skills, glimpses of which has flodded his Instagram for all of last week. However, looks like Milind may find something else to amuse himself with other than clicking selfies because this is what he wrote in his post on Day 10 of quarantine: "Even though the sunlight in the hills is gorgeous, I think it's enough with the portraits."

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Earlier this week, Milind Soman shared snippets from his quarantined Holi this year. His wife Ankita Konwar paid him a socially distanced visit and she came bearing gifts like mangoes and puris: "I really shouldn't be looking so grumpy, because Ankita came to visit with full PPE kit and first mangoes of the season! No hug though. We put some colour on ourselves and ate puranpolis sent by Usha Soman."

Here are some more glimpses of Milind Soman's self portraits, one of which he captioned: "Hair out of control!" LOL.

Once a supermodel, he is a marathon runner and is also now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He also starred in the web show Four More Shots Please! and has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.