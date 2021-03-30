Holi 2021: What Celebrations Looked Like For COVID-Positive Milind Soman This Year

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman, who is COVID-positive, gave his fans a glimpse of what his Holi celebrations looked like this year. The actor shared a set of selfies and another picture, featuring his wife Ankita Konwar. Don't worry, the couple were separated by a glass and Ankita visited Milind wearing PPE kit and a mask. Also, they put colour on themselves to avoid any contact. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Milind Soman wrote: "Quarantine. Day 7. Happy Holi, people! I really shouldn't be looking so grumpy, because Ankita KOnwar came to visit with full PPE kit and first mangoes of the season! No hug though. We put some colour on ourselves and ate puranpolis sent by Usha Soman (Milind's mother)."

Milind Soman managed to have his share of fun by indulging in a scrumptious meal and some fresh fruits and of course kadha because health first. He added, "I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso! Don't know whether my taste buds are impaired. Definitely can't smell anything. I drink a kadha 5-6 times a day. With methi and stuff. No fatigue, no headache, no fever, no other symptoms. I try to sleep the whole day, mental and physical rest is so important for the body in its healing process. Today woke up with O2 98 - pulse 63 - temp 97.6."

On Thursday, the 55-year-old actor-model revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In his tweet, Milind Soman wrote: "Tested positive," also adding that he is currently in quarantine.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastaniactor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.