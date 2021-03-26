Milind Soman, Covid Positive, Shares Itinerary Of Last Few Days: 'Difficult To Say How I Got Infected'

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, shared a health update on Instagram. Sharing a glimpse of the itinerary of the last few days, Milind attempted to figure out how he may have contracted the virus. In his post, Milind wrote after flying back from Delhi, he only worked from home, only occasionally stepping out for his routine runs. "Quarantine. Day 4. Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98 degree," read an excerpt from Milind's post.

"I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like Ankita and I discussed many times, it was always a question of when. Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6," Milind added.

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here.

On Thursday, Milind Soman revealed his COVID-19 positive report with this tweet:

Milind Soman is married to Ankita Konwar. Once a supermodel, he is a marathon runner and is also now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He also starred in the web show Four More Shots Please! and has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.