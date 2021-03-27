'Hair Out Of Control': Milind Soman, Covid Positive, Checks In From Quarantine

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Actor-model Milind Soman, who recently revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis, has routinely been checking in on social media to share health updates. In a post on Saturday, Milind Soman, who often writes about his hairstyle and bearded look, posted: "Quarantine. Day 5. Doing well, hair out of control!" Thanking fans and followers for showering him with well wishes, Milind Soman added: "Thank you all for your kind wishes. From the comments on my posts on various platforms, it's easy to see the persistent lack of clarity surrounding COVID-19, inspite of an almost yearlong global conversation."

"One thing is clear, that anyone can be infected, even if you have had the vaccine. If you have had the vaccine, they say that the severity of sickness/symptoms will be less. Without vaccination, the severity of the sickness post infection depends on your body function, overall mental and physical health, and immune system," Milind Soman added in his post.

Here, take a look.

On Day 4 of his quarantine period, Milind Soman wrote: "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day."

On Thursday, Milind Soman revealed his COVID-19 positive report with this tweet:

Milind Soman is married to Ankita Konwar. Once a supermodel, he is a marathon runner and is also now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He also starred in the web show Four More Shots Please! and has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.