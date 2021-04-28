Avika Gor Got Your Attention With Stunning Pics; Now Read Caption On COVID Experience

Avika Gor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: avikagor)

Highlights Avika Gor shared some photos of herself in a white gown

She talked about the COVID-19 situation in the country in her post

"It's scary out there," she wrote

India is currently battling an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. As the healthcare system continues to buckle under the increasing caseload and death cases, several film and television celebrities have been using their social media reach to amplify pandemic-related requests. Several others are also using their voice to urge citizens to exercise restraint and follow all guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. Recently, television actress Avika Gor found a novel way to put her message across to fans. The actress shared some stunning photos of herself in a white gown. How does this help? Well, it is the caption that did all the talking.

Along with the series of images, she wrote, "Now that I have your attention: Let's talk about things that matter right now." Talking about the COVID-19 situation in the country, she said, "It's scary out there. Almost 2 lakh people have lost their lives according to the official figures, & we all know the real numbers are at least 4-5 times. More than 17 million(officially) have been impacted by the virus in our country, a lot of whom might suffer some health consequences in the future. Our healthcare system is overburdened and there isn't much that can be done about it right now. All we can do is support each other in whatever way possible & do everything to stop the spread ASAP. So, when you see a request and you think 'why should I share this, I only have 200 followers', please think again. One or more of your 200 people could be the saviour today. Yes, it's come down to this. We all need to try."

Avika also shared her personal battle with the dreaded virus and said, "My family has gone through the battle, and it wasn't a pleasant feeling. It was scary. I'm glad they survived, but I wouldn't want anyone to go through it".

She further urged fans to also donate plasma, if they are eligible to do so. "For those who have fought the battle and won it, please donate plasma! It doesn't take much from your body, & hospitals are being very careful in extracting."

Touching on the need to get vaccinated, the 23-year-old further added, "Whenever it's your turn, please get vaccinated! It might not protect you from getting the virus, but it'll protect you from the impact significantly."

She also asked citizens to stay home and step out only if they could not avoid it.

"We have to fight this together. We almost beat it once, we can do it again, but let's finish the job this time so that we can all live freely again. I promise you all, that I will also do everything in my power to make a change," the Balika Vadhu actress said, adding, "And I don't need to say this, but please wear a mask. Wear 2 in fact!"

Read Avika Gor's post here:

The actress is best known for her work in films such as 'Uyyala Jampala', 'Cinema Choopistha Mava' and 'Raju Gari Gadhi 3', among others.