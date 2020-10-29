Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor Shares Inspiring Story Of How She Got Fit

Avika Gor shared this image. (courtesy avikagor)

Actress Avika Gor, who is best known for playing young Anandi in the TV show Balika Vadhu, has been trending since Wednesday. The 23-year-old actress surprised her fans with her drastic body transformation and described her journey in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday. In her post, Avika Gor talked about all her insecurities and she stated that she broke down when she looked in the mirror a year ago. She wrote that she "did not respect" her body. "I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror and I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well-earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness (Thyroid, PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything and everything, and I didn't work out at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it," wrote Avika Gor.

The actress added that she was too busy "judging" herself and as a result of her insecurities, she often snapped at her loved ones. "As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn't even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking 'how I must look right now'. I got so busy judging myself and feeling bad that I didn't leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad. Such insecurities run in the head all the time and they make us feel tired and irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones."

Things changed after Avika decided that she "must evolve" and with that thought in mind, she focused on healthy eating and working out regularly. "Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough, and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things... Things that I should be proud of (like dancing). I kept trying to eat better and working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn't stop and my people were constantly there to guide me," she added.

Avika signed off her post by writing about "being comfortable "in her own skin. She summed up her journey in these words: "Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning and I didn't feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself, and told myself that I'm beautiful." She addressed her Instafam and wrote: "And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer and we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can't do. But, we must do what's in our control. Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I'm peaceful and I hope you are too? Share your stories of self-love in the comments. Let's make self-love cool."

Read Avika Gor's post here:

After starring in Balika Vadhu, Avika featured in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She has also starred in films such as Morning Walk, Paathshala, Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Uyyala Jampala, to name a few.