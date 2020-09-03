Milind Soman Busts '3 Myths About Health And Fitness.' Read His Post

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman, who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, updated his Instagram feed with a new post, where he busted "3 myths about health and fitness." The actor-model, 54, posted a throwback picture of himself from last year and accompanied it with a note, in which he shared three common myths related to fitness and the truth behind them. "3 myths about health and fitness! Health food is expensive - Truth is, eat local and seasonal, it's healthiest and cheapest...You need space or a gym to exercise - Truth is, bodyweight exercise can make you really fit and can be done at home in a space 8ft by 10ft....You need time to exercise - Truth is, micro workouts take 3-4 minutes and you can do them once or as many times as you like, throughout the day," he wrote.

Milind Soman's feed is filled with his workout posts. Last month, he posted a clip of himself exercising at an outdoor location. "Glad to be able to get out of the city every week now, especially to this place! Trees are my favourite beings on the planet, and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love...Out of all the pull-up bars in the world, this has got to be my favourite, right outside the front door of 'Idam na mama'."

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please! He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.