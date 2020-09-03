Milind Soman Busts '3 Myths About Health And Fitness.' Read His Post

Highlights
- Milind shared a throwback picture of himself
- He shared the truth behind three common myths related to fitness
- Milind Soman is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast
Milind Soman, who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, updated his Instagram feed with a new post, where he busted "3 myths about health and fitness." The actor-model, 54, posted a throwback picture of himself from last year and accompanied it with a note, in which he shared three common myths related to fitness and the truth behind them. "3 myths about health and fitness! Health food is expensive - Truth is, eat local and seasonal, it's healthiest and cheapest...You need space or a gym to exercise - Truth is, bodyweight exercise can make you really fit and can be done at home in a space 8ft by 10ft....You need time to exercise - Truth is, micro workouts take 3-4 minutes and you can do them once or as many times as you like, throughout the day," he wrote.
Read Milind Soman's post here:
#ThrowbackThursday 2018.. 3 myths about health and fitness! . . Health food is expensive - Truth is eat local and seasonal, its healthiest and cheapest. . . You need space or a gym to exercise - Truth is bodyweight exercise can make you really fit and can be done at home in a space 8ft by 10ft. . . . You need time to exercise - Truth is micro workouts take 3-4 minutes and you can do them once or as many times as you like, throughout the day. . . . So what did you do today ???? . . . #health #fitness #love #life #fun #Live2Inspire
Milind Soman's feed is filled with his workout posts. Last month, he posted a clip of himself exercising at an outdoor location. "Glad to be able to get out of the city every week now, especially to this place! Trees are my favourite beings on the planet, and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love...Out of all the pull-up bars in the world, this has got to be my favourite, right outside the front door of 'Idam na mama'."
Glad to be able to get out of the city every week now, especially to this place! Trees are my favourite beings on the planet, and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love . . . Out of all the pull-up bars in the world, this has got to be my favourite, right outside the front door of 'Idam na mama' . . . #forest #green #trees #health #happy #wellness #peace #fitness #fun #keepmoving #neverstop @ankita_earthy
Meanwhile, check out some other workout posts shared by Milind Soman.
I will wash my hands its been a long time since I swam in gutters to catch fish for my fish tank at home! Or in the sea in Mumbai where the filth of the city would be swirling around me I did not wash then and was never sick either! . . . The idea of dirt is a human idea. Dirt does not exist in nature. In nature everything is useful, nothing wasted. In fact, real dirt is something which is unnatural, non biodegradable and actually harmful to most living beings and even our planet. Dirt is our one most unique creation, driven by greed and misuse of technology, and cant be gotten rid of, however much we wash! . . . #workoutwednesday 10 pullups front and behind the head! Be careful of neck strain . . . #health #immunity #exercise #fitnessaddict #fun #challenge @ankita_earthy
Our experience of many things changes with the circumstance in which we experience them. Take rain for example. In a badly planned city rain can be a mucky, chaotic mess . . . But rain in the hills ....!!!!!! . Where do YOU enjoy rain the most ??? . . #mondaymotivation #running #love #hills #live2inspire #rain #monsoon #india @ankita_earthy
Work out of the day - 15 pullups ! At the end of the lockdown i could do 5 pullups, I did just one set every day, increasing the number gradually, and i am happy with the improvement! Choose your pace of improvement, it doesn't matter how slow it is. It doesn't matter who is ahead of you or behind you, in life, live at your pace choose your goal wisely, and if you believe and are sincere in your effort, you will achieve it! . . . PS : Its ok to change your goal at any time, wisdom comes with experience . . . #neverstop #nevergiveup #keepmoving #fitnessaddict #live2inspire #pullups #KeepitStrong #challengeyourself @ankita_earthy
Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please! He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.