Inside Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Fun-Filled New York Days

Milind Soman shared this image. (Courtesy: MilindSoman)

Travel alert. Courtesy: actor-model Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. The couple have jetted off to New York City days ahead of Milind Soman's birthday. He will turn 58 on November 4. In the pictures shared on Instagram, the two are seen enjoying their time at Central Park. The opening frame features Milind Soman and Ankita holding hands and looking at each other. Don't miss the jaw-dropping backdrop. Next, we get a glimpse of New York City. Sharing the album, Milind Soman said, “New York!!! A walk in one of our favourite parks to stretch our legs after a 16-hour flight.” He added, “Next stop - cheesecake and pizza! #NewYorkThingsToDo.” Replying to the post, actor Arjun Rampal said, “Why are you in my favourite city?” Anusha Dandekar added, “Miss you, guys.” She also added a red heart to the post.

Ankita Konwar has also shared some glimpses from her New York album on Instagram Stories. She dropped a breathtaking picture of the golden hour and wrote, “Room with a view.”

Now, take a look at “jet lagged crazy” Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar.

Along with a happy selfie of herself and Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar announced, “There is nothing a good run can't fix.”

Ankita Konwar also dropped a picture from their pizza time.

On the occasion of Dussehra, Milind Soman “did something I love that is good for me”. He ran 20 Km in the hills around Lonavala. The actor announced it on Instagram with a video. The note attached to it read, “On Dussehra, I did something I love that is good for me. I ran 20 km in the hills around Lonavala! Doing the right thing for your mental and physical health, and protecting the gifts that nature has bestowed upon you, is also part of the fight for good. If you didn't do it this time, try it next time :) in fact try it for a few minutes every day !! Health and happiness to all. Jai Bhole Nath!!”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018.