Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Showed Nina Dobrev How To Party Like Desi Girls

Deepika Padukone and the actress Nina Dobrev had a xXx reunion of sorts at the Met Gala after party in New York's Boom Boom Room and guess who else partied with them? Priyanka Chopra, of course. Pictures of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nina Dobrev partying with designer Prabal Gurung and socialite Natasha Poonawalla have been shared on the designer's Instagram stories are all over the Internet by next morning. Priyanka was the first one to let us in the after party within hours after the Met Gala yesterday but more of these inside pictures are making us party again! Take a look:

Nina Dobrev with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/GtGdrL4pwa — (@dobrevasgirl) May 8, 2019

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas was spotted escorting the pretty ladies around the party: "Charlie and the Indian angels end the night," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the captions.

Nina Dobrev was Deepika Padukone's co-star in her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. At the Met Gala, both stars walked the red carpet in Zac Posen ensembles - Deepika in a pink Barbie-inspired gown and Nina in a metallic short dress. This Met Gala marked Priyanka and Deepika's 3rd year at the gala, which will always be special for Priyanka and Nick, as their love story sort of began from the same event two years ago.

Meanwhile, both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra scored full marks for dressing up in compliance with the theme: "Camp: Notes On Fashion."

And like you saw, Priyanka and Deepika changed into trend-setting outfits for the after party following the Met Gala pink carpet walks.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra know just how to party like desi girls, no matter in which part of the world they are.

