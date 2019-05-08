Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Showed Nina Dobrev How To Party Like Desi Girls

Deepika, Priyanka, Nina Dobrev partying together. That's all we wanna say.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2019 12:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Showed Nina Dobrev How To Party Like Desi Girls

Deepika and Priyanka hung out together at the Met Gala after party (courtesy Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka and Deepika attended the Met Gala recently
  2. They were spotted chilling together at the after party
  3. Nina Dobrev and Prabal Gurung kept them company

Deepika Padukone and the actress Nina Dobrev had a xXx reunion of sorts at the Met Gala after party in New York's Boom Boom Room and guess who else partied with them? Priyanka Chopra, of course. Pictures of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nina Dobrev partying with designer Prabal Gurung and socialite Natasha Poonawalla have been shared on the designer's Instagram stories are all over the Internet by next morning. Priyanka was the first one to let us in the after party within hours after the Met Gala yesterday but more of these inside pictures are making us party again! Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas was spotted escorting the pretty ladies around the party: "Charlie and the Indian angels end the night," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the captions.

Nina Dobrev was Deepika Padukone's co-star in her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. At the Met Gala, both stars walked the red carpet in Zac Posen ensembles - Deepika in a pink Barbie-inspired gown and Nina in a metallic short dress. This Met Gala marked Priyanka and Deepika's 3rd year at the gala, which will always be special for Priyanka and Nick, as their love story sort of began from the same event two years ago.

Meanwhile, both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra scored full marks for dressing up in compliance with the theme: "Camp: Notes On Fashion."

Met 2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

And like you saw, Priyanka and Deepika changed into trend-setting outfits for the after party following the Met Gala pink carpet walks.

He makes me sparkle

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra know just how to party like desi girls, no matter in which part of the world they are.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

deepika padukone priyanka chopramet gala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LahoreSushma SwarajNavjot SidhuIAF AircraftChandrababu NaiduRahul GandhiMamata BanerjeeElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019Entertainment NewsIPL FinalOnePlus 7 ProRealme 3 ProVivo V15 ProSamsung A50Ramadan Time TableNokia 4.2Pixel 3aNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................