Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas 'End The Night' With A Fab Pic

Priyanka Chopra treated us to this photo (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone hung out together at the Met Gala after party in New York recently and made it a night to remember. Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her after-party shenanigans on Instagram and captioned it as: "Charlie and the Indian angels end the night." A quick glance at the photo reveals that the "Charlie" here is Priyanka Chopra's husband, who poses in the photo not only with Priyanka and Deepika but also with socialite Natasha Poonawalla, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Vogue India's Fashion Director and US political figure Huma Abedin, who is of Indian descent. For the after party, both Priyanka and Deepika changed their flamboyant pink carpet outfits and so did Natasha Poonawalla.

An outfit change later, Priyanka Chopra switched to a glitzy playsuit with puffed sleeves, also by Dior. She toned down her futuristic make-up and hairdo to sport soft curls now. But Priyanka retained her shimmery stockings, which added a dash of sparkle to her look. Deepika Padukone opted for a lemon yellow ensemble for the after party and accessorised with teal earrings and a monochrome overcoat.

Take a look at Priyanka's after party album here.

Earlier at the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra walked the pink carpet in a feathered and high-slit gown, which she accessorised with dramatic hairdo and loud make-up. Deepika Padukone walked out on the pink carpet in a pink Barbie-inspired gown by Zac Posen. Both Deepika and Priyanka were dressed in compliance with this year's theme - 'camp'.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were spotted chilling together at last year's Met Gala after party also. This year marks the third Met Gala appearance for both Priyanka and Deepika.

