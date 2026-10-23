'Met A Deeply Kind Man': Inside Anupam Kher's Evening With Stevie Wonder

Anupam Kher recently attended the concert of the legendary American songwriter, musician and record producer Stevie Wonder in Stockholm. He also met the singer in person backstage and captured the moment. Anupam Kher described Stevie Wonder as a humanitarian and a deeply kind man.

"WONDERS OF WONDERS- AN EVENING WITH STEVIE WONDER. What an evening it was in Stockholm yesterday," Anupam Kher began the note with these words.

"One song after another, and with every note, Stevie Wonder seemed to fill the entire arena with magic. I don't think I can quite describe what it felt like to watch him perform so close! The music, the rhythm, every gesture, every nuance. It was a joy simply to be there, taking it all in," he went on to add.

"And then came the surreal moment of meeting him backstage. I met not only a legendary singer, but also a humanitarian, a deeply kind man, and someone whose warmth and generosity touched me profoundly. The way he appreciated me as an actor was so heartfelt. I left feeling grateful, humbled, and reminded that true greatness has a gentleness to it. Stardom may come and go, but kindness and grace stay with you," Anupam Kher added.

"A heartfelt thank you to my friend Brian Laroda, Stevie's manager for arranging the wonderful seats and making this unforgettable meeting possible. I will always cherish the music, the evening, and the warmth of that moment.Some stars shine brightly for a lifetime. Some, like diamonds, are eternal. Jai Ho," Anupam Kher added.

Last month, Anupam Kher reunited with his decades-old-friend Robert De Niro in New York. The Taxi Driver actor hosted Kher at his New York home over lunch and also gifted him a cap.

"MEETING MR. ROBERT DE NIRO! How could I come to America and not meet my dearest friend, and world's FINEST actor, Mr. Robert De Niro?

Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada with me play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane," wrote Kher.

"Thank you, dearest Mr. De Niro, for inviting me into your home, for the delicious lunch, and for your love and warmth. Our conversations and your generosity with your time mean so much to me. Every time we meet, the admirer in me is as excited as the friend," he added.