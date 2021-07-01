Memes Can Wait, Ranveer Singh's Gucci Look Is Gucci Boss-Approved. See Alessandro Michele's Comment

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (Image courtesy: Ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer modelled for Gucci's new collection

It was inspired by Gucci's Alessandro Michele

"Alessandro, my beloved," Ranveer captioned his posts

The Internet frequently buzzes with memes, with more than a little help from Ranveer Singh who has worn everything from a septum ring on a magazine cover to skirts on red carpets to a high ponytail at an award show. This time, however, his look screams haute fashion, given the fact that he was dressed in Gucci's collection and his OTT look inspiration was from the high-end fashion brand itself - Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele. Ranveer kept sharing his looks on social media on Wednesday. For some he became the source of meme gold, other's referred to him as the Bollywood equivalent of Jared Leto. Alessandro Michele, who was the inspiration of Ranveer's look, going by the actor's caption ("Alessandro, my beloved," Ranveer captioned his posts), was all hearts. He dropped heart emojis on Ranveer's post. "Love you, my favourite," was Ranveer Singh's reply.

See Ranveer Singh and Alessandro Michele's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of comments on Ranveer Singh's post.

About Ranveer Singh's look - he picked metallic separates in shades of blue, threw over a Gucci trench coat. He accentuated his look with tinted sunglasses, a red hat, hair extension, a handbag and some gold jewelry (actually, a lot of gold jewelry). Bottom-line - Gender-neutral power dressing is Ranveer Singh's department and he aces it like a boss.

Check out Ranveer Singh's posts here:

Ranveer Singh's next project is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which will showcase India's iconic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer stars as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone features as Kapil Dev's onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 hit Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor has a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.