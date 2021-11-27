The Badshah Effect: Just Amitabh Bachchan Trying To Be A 'Cool Dude' (His Words)

Badshah with Big B. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Imagine a “cool dude” Amitabh Bachchan, with hip hop jewellery, performing a rap. You can't, right? Well, the veteran actor did it. And, we have proof. He shared a picture on Instagram from the sets of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.But, what was the occasion? It was a special episode. And, rapper Badshah was the guest of honour. Hope things are clear now. Coming back to the photo then. Amitabh Bachchan, dressed in his usual best, is gesturing some cool hip hop moves. The frame also features Badshah. Is Big B the coolest? We think he is. For the caption, the Shahenshah Of Bollywood just wrote, “Yo...Doing the cool dude with the Badshah.” And, Badshah was thrilled after seeing this post. He wrote in the reply box, “Mummy” and added a set of folded hands, pleading, shocked and screaming in fear emojis. Actor Rohit Boy Roy spoke for all of us when he said, “Amit ji, you are way cooler than all the cool dudes put together. And, I am sure everyone will agree.”

Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing some snippets from his KBC diaries. A while back, he had reposted a video in which the actor is dancing with Kriti Sanon. Here, Kriti gets down on one knee to ask Big B's hand for a dance. Kriti was accompanied by Rajkummar Rao on the sets of the show for the promotion of their film Hum Do Hamare Do.

Amitabh Bachchan had also shared some pictures from the dance sequence on Instagram. The actor wrote, “Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon. Aah...Brought back those college and Calcutta days.”

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy are also part of the project.