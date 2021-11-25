Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Marks The 1000th Episode With Daughter Shweta And Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

To mark the 1000th episode of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the makers of the show requested the actor to "bring in the family on that revered and feared hot seat" and he accepted. So now, we will get to see Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli playing the popular game with him on the show. On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself with Shweta and Navya from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and wrote: "Daughters be the best." The trio sported outfits in the shades of blue.

In his blog on Thursday morning, Big B shared some more pictures of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli from the 1000th episode shoot and wrote about "an evening of great pride for the a father and a grandfather." His blog read: "In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left-over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000."

He added: "So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati, was given its due importance and the request by the Channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat, was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous. A delight, to be able to, not just test the ability of the 'contestants', but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the Father and Grandfather - for Papa and Nana!"

Amitabh Bachchan has served as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in almost all of the seasons since it started in 2000, except season 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.