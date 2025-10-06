Aryan Khan Didn't Write <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Alone, Meet His Co-Writer Bilal Siddiqi

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The satirical drama, starring Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol, explores the glamorous and chaotic reality of the Indian film industry. The show garnered praise for its witty dialogue, humorous one-liners, and loads of Bollywood film references.

Besides Aryan Khan, the director of the series, there's another person behind those sharp and playful dialogues. And that is Bilal Siddiqi, co-writer and co-creator of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

As one of the voices shaping the narrative, alongside Aryan Khan and Manav Chauhan, Bilal Siddiqi brought a rare blend of literary sensitivity to The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Here's everything you need to know about Bilal Siddiqi

According to his LinkedIn account, Bilal Siddiqi graduated from St Xavier's College in Mumbai with a bachelor's degree in mass media and advertising. He was just 19 when he wrote his debut novel, The Bard of Blood. The spy thriller was later adapted into a Netflix series starring Emraan Hashmi. The Bard of Blood was produced for Netflix by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, which has also backed The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Fun fact: Emraan Hashmi has an iconic cameo in the recently released Netflix show. Bilal Siddiqi's other literary works include The Kiss of Life, which he co-wrote with Emraan Hashmi, The Stardust Affair, and The Phoenix. Bilal Siddiqi also wrote and created the Netflix adaptation of his novel, Bard of Blood. He has also written for web series, including Stardom (2023). Bilal Siddiqi is a protege of popular crime writer S Hussain Zaidi. He seeks guidance from S Hussain Zaidi on his work and helps him with his projects. On Instagram, Bilal Siddiqi has almost 40 million followers, and on X, he has 124,000 followers. His next work is Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. The show follows a young rising star named Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), who is an outsider determined to make it big in the big, bad world of Bollywood. He and his friends navigate the ups and downs of Bollywood's glamorous yet unsettling world in what is best described as a wild, filmi ride.

The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

