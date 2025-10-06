Raghav Juyal To NDTV: Shah Rukh Khan Offered <i>King</i> To Me After Watching <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>

Raghav Juyal's slow-motion charm and offbeat humour have made him one of the most unique performers in Indian entertainment. His viral scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood -- where he croons an Emraan Hashmi song -- has found a fan base of its own.

Directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 18.

And if that wasn't enough, Raghav Juyal is also part of one of the most anticipated films, King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Suhana Khan. "King happened because of The Ba***ds of Bollywood," Raghav Juyal revealed in an exclusive interview with NDTV. "Shah Rukh sir saw me in the series and offered me another project. It's a big role, and I'm so fortunate that people I look up to are recognising my work. He trusts my craft, and I just want to live up to his expectations."

Recalling a moment from the shoot of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal said, "After one take, everyone clapped. He (Shah Rukh Khan) came up to me, kissed me on my forehead, and hugged me. In that moment, everything else faded -- the role, the character, everything. I just wanted to stay in that moment forever".

Raghav Juyal and Shah Rukh Khan at the trailer launch of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

When asked after singing Kaho Na Kaho for Emraan Hashmi in the series, who would he sing for in real life, his answer came without hesitation, "Shah Rukh Khan".

"Kya karun haye, kuch kuch hota hai... this song ran in my head when I saw him for the first time," Raghav Juyal laughed, recalling his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. "I remember Farah Khan had introduced me to him years back, I think during (the shooting of) Happy New Year. That was an amazing moment."

The bond grew stronger over time. "Then he came on one of my shows and said he's my fan. That video went viral 'Shah Rukh Khan is Raghav's fan' can you imagine?" Raghav Juyal said, smiling. "Now I keep meeting him and every time I do, I learn something new. He's so knowledgeable, about cinema, life, everything. He shares so much wisdom. Every time I meet him, I become a bigger fan. That's his charm."

The actor-dancer-host is now ready for a new chapter, his big Telugu debut alongside superstar Nani. The film, titled Paradise, is directed by Shrikant and will be a multilingual project made in Telugu, Spanish, and English. "I'm so happy and so lucky that I'll be seen with the 'Natural Star' Nani," Raghav Juyal said. "He's such a brilliant actor, so vulnerable on screen. This film is on another level. I couldn't have asked for a better debut in the South."

Before The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal starred in Bollywood films such as Kill and Yudhra. He started out as a dancer in the popular dance reality Dance India Dance 3. After a string of hosting gigs on shows, he starred in smaller roles in ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Bahut Hua Samman.

