Meenakshi Seshadri Hits Out At PR Culture With A 'No Clothes' Jibe: 'I'm Not One Of Them'

Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri has spoken about her approach to success, stressing that she prefers to let her work define her rather than relying on publicity or attention. Shedding light on the changing nature of fame, Meenakshi made it clear that she does not align with those who generate attention without substantial work backing them, emphasising her individual philosophy.

What Meenakshi Seshadri Said

Talking to IANS, the actress said, "You had seen the film, The Dirty Picture, in which the main heroine says, 'There is only one thing going on here, entertainment, entertainment, entertainment!' So, some people find it in the media and publicity without doing any work; just by wearing clothes or not, they spread their news. I am not one of those people. I like my work to speak for itself."

Meenakshi also took a dig at the 'PR culture' in today's time and said, "There is a saying in English, nothing succeeds like success. So the first aim should be success, success through work and art form; that should be the main motto. After that, all the stairs and doors to success open on their own."

About Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi Seshadri was one of the leading actors in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s, known for her work across several successful films.

She made her acting debut with Painter Babu, where she starred opposite Rajiv Goswami. Over the years, she went on to feature in a number of popular films, including Hero, Meri Jung, Shahenshah, and Ghayal, among others, establishing herself as a prominent name in the industry.



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