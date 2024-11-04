Meenakshi Seshadri Recalls Work Experience With Director Rahul Rawail In <i>Dacait</i>: "He Refused To Give Me My Price"

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri worked with director Rahul Rawail in the 1987 action drama Dacait. In an interview, the actress shared her work experience with the filmmaker. She revealed that Rahul Rawail once made her cry as he refused to pay her the full signing amount for the movie. Meenakshi added that Rahul settled on an amount he deemed fair claiming that working with him was fee enough. “Rahul Rawail ji came to meet me. I thought that I would work with the director who has made films like Betaab, Arjun and Love Story. He told me clearly that Sunny will have the main role in Dacait and his family will have more importance in the film but the 5-6 scenes and 2-3 songs that you will feature in will be very good and they will have strong content and I believe in presenting my heroines very beautifully. I told him that he needn't convince me, " the actress told Friday Talkies.

Meenakshi Seshadri added, “He made me cry though during the signing. He clearly refused to give me my price. He said, ‘I won't give you the price. You are working with me that is your price. Whatever I will give, take it happily.' I was such a fan of his that I smiled while crying and agreed to it. I was young and wanted to earn well."

Directed by Rahul Rawail, Dacait featured Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Raakhee, Raza Murad, Suresh Oberoi, Paresh Rawal, and Urmila Matondkar in key roles. The film chronicles the story of a common man who, after being oppressed by a local landlord, is pushed to become a dacoit. Dacait was a minor box office success, despite receiving critical acclaim for its great narrative and acting.

Talking about Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983. She rose to prominence with her second film Hero with Jackie Shroff. After that, Meenakshi worked in several popular movies including Damini, Ghayal, Shahenshah, Ghar Ho To Aisa and more. Her acting career was not limited to Bollywood, she appeared in other South Indian films as well.